60-year-old man accused of killing relative at Cedar Hill home, police say

A 60-year-old man faces a murder charge in the killing of a 34-year-old relative in a Cedar Hill home, Cedar Hill police said.

The man was found lying on the floor near a back door of the home, but he was not injured, authorities said.

Cedar Hill police identified the suspect as John Clark, but they did not identify how the victim was related to Clark.

Police responded to a call for help about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Fieldstone Drive in Cedar Hill, which is about 32 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

A dispatcher had received a call from woman stating that she needed help.

Police arrived at the home and knocked at the front door, but they received no answer. As they checked around the home, officers heard noises coming from inside.

Police forced their way into the residence and found Clark near the back door. Officers then found the body of a woman in a bedroom.

Authorities did not identify the 34-year-old woman.