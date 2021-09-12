One man shot, one in custody after shooting at West 7th St. in Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police arrested a man near West Seventh Street after a fight resulted in a shooting early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m., police units in responded to a fight call between two men.

Officers made it to the scene and found that the two men moved locations to 3017 W. 7th St. and one of the males shot the other in the lower hip, police said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The shooter was detained and is in custody, police said.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.