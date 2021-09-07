Suspected drunken driver kills man in Arlington; passenger was wanted in Texas murder

A 62-year-old man was killed early Tuesday at an Arlington intersection when his car was hit by another vehicle which ran a red light, Arlington police said.

A Garland man was taken into custody and accused of intoxication manslaughter and running the red light in the crash.

A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was arrested on a murder warrant out of East Texas, according to Arlington police.

The name of the man killed in the wreck has not been released by authorities pending notification of his family.

The fatal crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at AT&T Way and East Randol Mill Road in Arlington.

The victim was driving westbound on Randol Mill Road through the intersection when his vehicle was hit by another car traveling north on AT&T Way. Arlington police believe the motorist traveling north on AT&T Way ran a red signal light.

Arlington police identified that driver as Dangelo Ortega, of Garland. He was taken to a local hospital and will be arraigned upon release from the hospital.

Authorities identified Ortega’s passenger as Latarik Jackson, 22, of Marshall, who was wanted on murder and aggravated assault charges in Harrison County. Details of the homicide were not immediately available.

A second passenger in Ortega’s car was released to medical staff at the scene.