Woman killed, 10-year-old son critically injured in Garland crash during police chase

A woman was killed Monday afternoon and her 10-year-old son critically injured in Garland when their vehicle was hit by a car that was fleeing from Garland police, authorities said.

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Karla Rico, and her son was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not available on Tuesday.

Garland police identified the suspect as Bobby Lee Murphy, 37, of Oklahoma. Murphy and two occupants in the car with him were taken to a local hospital for the injuries they suffered in the crash.

Murphy faces charges in Rico’s death and for evading authorities, Garland police said.

The incident began about 3:30 p.m. Monday after a Garland officer stopped a black Honda Accord on a traffic violation near Shiloh Road and Northwest Highway.

During the stop, the officer noticed evidence of narcotics in the Honda, at which time the driver sped away from the scene.

The officers tried to stop the Honda, but they later lost sight of it as it sped on Garland Avenue. Seconds later, other officers saw the Honda near Axe Drive and Garland Avenue.

One officer saw the Honda approach a red light at an intersection and activated his overhead lights and sirens.

The suspect’s Honda entered the intersection, hitting a silver Toyota and then the Honda struck a black Honda CRV, police said. Rico and her son were in the Toyota. The driver of the CRV was treated at the scene.