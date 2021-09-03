One person fatally shot by Lake Worth police in Fort Worth following traffic pursuit

File photo

A Lake Worth police officer fatally shot a person they pursued into Fort Worth around 2 a.m. Friday, police said

Lake Worth police officers chased the driver of a vehicle, who was allegedly speeding on Interstate 820 without lights, into Fort Worth, WFAA reported. The pursuit ended in a foot chase near I-30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard, and police shot the armed suspect.

The suspect shot at officers before they returned fire, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the incident. At this time, a description of the person shot has not been released.

No other additional information has been given at this time.

