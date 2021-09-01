Boy drowns in a south Fort Worth apartment complex swimming pool, authorities say

A boy drowned on Tuesday at a south Fort Worth apartment complex swimming pool, authorities said.

The child was found about 6:15 p.m. in the water at the Polo Club Apartments in the 3300 block of Polo Club Drive South.

Authorities had not released the boy’s name or age late Tuesday.

Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the boy, but could not.

Homicide detectives were notified, a police spokesman said.

