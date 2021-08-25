Crime

Police investigate death of man found with gunshot wound in north Fort Worth apartment

A man died of a gunshot wound inside a north Fort Worth apartment on Wednesday evening in circumstances that were not clear, authorities said.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the scene at the Greens at Fossil Lake complex in the 5900 block of Siltstone Lane, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

The man was pronounced dead there, a MedStar spokesman said.

Homicide unit detectives were investigating the death late Wednesday, and the police spokesman did not release other information.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the man’s name or age.

