Plano officer shoots, injures man who allegedly fired first at police serving warrant

A Plano police officer shot an unidentified man who allegedly opened fire while officers were serving a warrant Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. outside a home near Spring Creek Parkway and Green Oaks Drive, according to a report by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Police tried to stop the man from running when he fired at police. An officer shot back, but it has not been specified how many times he fired, WFAA reported.

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident, the TV station reported.

The Plano Police Department has not released any additional information at this time.

It was the second shooting involving Plano police this week. On Sunday, a man shot and killed a Lyft driver in Garland and then stole her car and drove to Plano Police Headquarters, where he tried to shoot people in the lobby before police fatally shot him, authorities said.

FBI officials said at a livestreamed news conference with Garland and Plano police on Monday that they had investigated the suspect, Imran Ali Rasheed, 32, of Garland, between 2010 and 2013 to determine if he was a terroristic threat or if he supported terrorist organizations. He was not charged with a crime during that investigation.

The FBI is now investigating whether Rasheed’s actions Sunday were inspired by foreign terrorist organizations, authorities said at the news conference.

Rasheed left a note in the car after he killed Lyft driver Isabella Lewis, 26, authorities said. The FBI did not comment on what the note said.