Amber Alert for missing 10- and 11-year-old East Texas kids believed to be in danger

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an abducted 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Rusk, Texas. A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

Ashlynn Wells, 10 years old, and Desmond Wells, 11 years old, were last seen in Rusk, Texas on Monday afternoon. Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

The suspect, 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has hazel eyes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Schmidt is driving a black Honda Civic with Texas license plate number BNX6155.

The 10-year-old girl, Ashlynn Wells, has blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 109 pounds. She was last seen wearing a peach colored T-shirt, peach colored shorts and gray and pink Nike shoes.

The 11-year-old boy, Desmond Wells, has blond hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 154 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and black T-shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office suspects 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt to have abducted the boy and girl. Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

Law enforcement believe the children to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.