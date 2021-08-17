Fort Worth police take to social media in search for unidentified hit-and-run vehicle

The Fort Worth Police Department continues to search for an unidentified vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident May 22.

Melody Powell, 38, was hit by the car around 3 a.m. while walking on the eastbound shoulder of the 13700 block of State Highway 183. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries around 4 a.m.

The vehicle, whose driver did not stop to render aid, is described by the department as “a dark, possibly black, ‘crossover’ vehicle.”

The department posted on its social media pages Tuesday asking for witnesses to come forward with information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4869..