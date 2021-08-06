Police release description of vehicle that struck and killed pedestrian in Arlington

Police have released a description of a vehicle that three weeks ago struck and killed a pedestrian in Arlington. Its driver did not stop at the scene.

Jose Dominguez, 29, was struck on July 16 by an orange vehicle that possibly is a Mitsubishi Mirage in the 2100 block of North Collins Street, Arlington police said on Thursday.

The car’s driver steered north on Collins Street. The vehicle was likely damaged on the right front bumper and the right front quarter panel, police said.

Someone with information about the crash should call Investigator S. Bridges at 817-575-8602 or Sgt. J. Brown at 817-575-8815, police said. Information can be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.