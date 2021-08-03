Police arrest two teenage boys on suspicion of murder in separate Fort Worth killings

Police on Tuesday arrested two teenagers on suspicion of murder in connection with separate Fort Worth killings, including one in which the victim was shot outside of a high school.

Jaris Brothers, 16, was booked in connection with the June 7 shooting death of Jaylen Patterson, who was fired on in a parking lot outside Eastern Hills High School in the 5700 block of Shelton Street, near Weiler Boulevard.

Patterson, 17, was shot in the neck about 5:20 p.m., after students had been dismissed for the day. He died the next day in the hospital. Patterson lived in Keller.

Damian Hernandez, 17, was held in connection with the July 16 slaying of Oscar DeLaRosa in the 2300 block of Laurelhill Lane.

DeLaRosa, 21, was shot and taken in a private vehicle to an emergency room, where he was pronounced dead. DeLaRosa lived in Fort Worth.

Police did not immediately describe the motives of either killing.