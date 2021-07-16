Teenage boy, girl shot in Fort Worth; homicide detectives investigate man’s killing

A male was shot to death Friday afternoon in south Fort Worth, police said.

The victim was shot about 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Laurelhill Lane, police said. He was taken in a private vehicle to an emergency room in the 5900 block of South Hulen Street and was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name or age late Friday.

Police had not announced an arrest, and Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

About four hours later, two teenagers, a boy and girl, were shot about 7 p.m. at the Falcon Ridge Apartments in the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police had not announced an arrest late Friday.