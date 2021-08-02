Suspected drunken driver accused of causing head-on wreck that killed 1 in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man is accused of intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday traffic death of his passenger on a Fort Worth street, according to police and jail records.

The name of the passenger has not been released by authorities.

Jail records identified the driver and suspect as 68-year-old Ricardo Morales of Fort Worth. He faces the charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Morales was arrested early Sunday.

The crash was reported at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Seminary Drive.

Witnesses told police that a blue Toyota was traveling west on the street when it crossed the median and collided head-on with a Ford F-150.

The victim who died was a passenger in the Toyota, police said.

One person was seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to a MedStar spokesman.