Driver struck, killed man in Arlington, did not stop or notify authorities, police say

A person driving a vehicle struck and killed a 29-year-old man in Arlington on Friday and did not stop, police said.

The victim was hit in the 2100 block of North Collins Street, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., police were called because an unconscious person was lying near the street. There was no street evidence of a crash, but the victim’s injuries led police investigators to believe the man had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his name.

Police did not announce an arrest. Investigators continue to pursue leads, including by seeking surveillance video from businesses, police said.

Police asked anyone with relevant information to call crash investigator Sean Bridges at 817-575-8604. A person offering a tip may also remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.