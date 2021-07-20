Crime

Driver struck, killed man in Arlington, did not stop or notify authorities, police say

A person driving a vehicle struck and killed a 29-year-old man in Arlington on Friday and did not stop, police said.

The victim was hit in the 2100 block of North Collins Street, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., police were called because an unconscious person was lying near the street. There was no street evidence of a crash, but the victim’s injuries led police investigators to believe the man had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his name.

Police did not announce an arrest. Investigators continue to pursue leads, including by seeking surveillance video from businesses, police said.

Police asked anyone with relevant information to call crash investigator Sean Bridges at 817-575-8604. A person offering a tip may also remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service