Murder warrant issued for 73-year-old Parker County man in shooting death of woman

A 73-year-old Parker County man was on the run Friday after a murder warrant was issued for him in the killing of a woman in Springtown, the Parker County sheriff said.

Investigators are searching for Clayton Ray Strong of Parker County.

A woman who authorities have not publicly identified was found dead in the front yard of a Springtown home Saturday. An autopsy revealed she died from a gunshot wound to her chest.

Before Saturday afternoon, deputies had responded to domestic calls at the residence involving Strong, said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a Friday news release.

The death investigation led investigators to south Texas, where they obtained surveillance video of the suspect disposing of a weapon in a department store parking lot on the same day the woman’s body was found.

Authier said Strong may have fled Texas and he has ties to other states.

Anyone with information should contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845, or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555, or tip411 by logging onto www.parkercountyheriff.net.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Strong’s location and arrest.