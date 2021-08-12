Arlington police seek person of interest in case of man found shot to death in car

Arlington police asked for help on Thursday to identify a person of interest in a July death investigation after a man’s body was found in a parking lot near a motel.

Detectives released a surveillance video on Thursday and want to talk to a man seen in the video near the motel. The man could have more information on the incident, police said.

Arlington patrol officers responded to the Extended Stay America in the 1200 block of North Watson Road just before 4 p.m. on July 19.

An employee of the motel reported finding a man’s body in a parked car.

Signs of trauma were observed on him, Arlington police said, and homicide detectives are investigating the death, which they consider suspicious.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man who died as William Gerald Patterson, 68, of Arlington. He died from a gunshot wound to his head, but officials have not ruled on a manner of death.

Patterson’s body was found in the backseat of the vehicle.

Detectives believe he had been dead for some time.

Anyone with information should call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. or Arlington police at 817-459-5312.

