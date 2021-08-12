Victim identified as 40-year-old Euless man in fatal shooting in far east Fort Worth

A Euless man has been identified as the victim in a Wednesday fatal shooting in far east Fort Worth, authorities said Thursday.

James Duhe, 40, died at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital in Bedford, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting, which occurred at The Landing apartments.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Post Oak Boulevard in far east Fort Worth.

A caller reported hearing five or six shots, according to a police call log.

When they arrived, Fort Worth police located a man later identified as James Duhe with gunshot wounds and in critical condition. He was taken to the Bedford hospital, where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.