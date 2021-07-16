Crime

Arlington police arrest suspect on murder charge in fatal July 2 hit-and-run crash

Arlington

Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed a 39-year-old man on July 2, according to a news release and a tweet from the Arlington police chief.

Arlington police have arrested Charlton Harris, 42, suspected of being the driver who struck Douglas Osiemo’s car, causing his death. Harris faces charges including murder.

Police accused Harris of fleeing a traffic stop by Pantego police shortly before he hit Osiemo’s car. They said he was going about 100 mph on Arkansas Lane, running several red lights before crashing into Osiemo’s sedan while traveling through the intersection of Arkansas Lane and South Cooper Street.

Harris got out of his Buick LaCrosse and ran away, police said.

