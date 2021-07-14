Watch: Wrong-way driver police say was intoxicated almost hit Arlington officers’ car

An intoxicated motorist crossed into the path of an Arlington police vehicle last week and nearly struck it, the police department alleged Wednesday as it released a video recording of the encounter.

Two officers were northbound on Cooper Street on July 8 about 11:15 p.m when their vehicle was almost hit.

The wrong-way driver crashed into a vacant building in the 700 block of West Pioneer Parkway and ran, Arlington police said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The video was recorded from the police vehicle’s dashboard camera.