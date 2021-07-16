Man wanted in abduction of Texas baby arrested in Parker County motel, sheriff says

A man wanted in connection with an abduction of a baby in Ennis which prompted an Amber Alert was arrested Thursday night in Weatherford, the Parker County sheriff said Friday.

Marcus Allhoff Nast, 25, was found at a Weatherford motel by Weatherford police, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

Nast is accused of forcefully abducting 7-month-old Miguel David Lee-Ramirez on July 1 from his father at gunpoint in Ennis.

Nast and the baby’s mother, Faith Joann Reid, 20, then traveled to Parker County, authorities said. Deputies located the mother and the child on July 2 in a Ford F150 on Old Dicey Road in Parker County, where they had run out of fuel.

Nast was not on scene and deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office believed he had fled on foot.

Reid was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because she was with Nast at the time of the abduction, authorities said.

The baby was returned to family members.

Investigators received numerous tips on Nast and he was located Thursday night in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Weaherford.

He was in the Parker County Jail on Friday facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Ellis County.