Arlington police make arrest in Thursday evening homicide

Dreamstime via TNS

Arlington police have a suspect in custody after a man Thursday was shot to death in the city, police said.

Police said Justin Milem, 38, shot a man in the 1700 block of W Sanford Street around 6:30 p.m. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital. He is being held at the Arlington jail on one count of murder.

Detectives interviewed a witness at the scene who provided police with a license plate number of the car in which police said Milem fled the scene of the shooting. They used that license plate to locate his residence in the 1900 block of Nueces Trail, police said.

Police surrounded the residence but Milem refused to surrender, police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene and, after a standoff with those officers, police said Milem surrendered himself around midnight.

Police said the two men had an altercation of some sort altercation at a Chevron gas station, located at 1606 W Randol Mill Road, about a half mile from where the shooting happened.

They believe Milem followed the victim from the convenience store before shooting him and driving away.

Police said the exact motive is unknown at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Milem says police received a call about a disturbance at the Chevron gas station around 6:13 p.m.