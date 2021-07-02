Police investigating shooting that left one man with a gunshot wound to his leg

Detectives in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting that left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Police said the man was shot following an argument around 4:45 a.m. between people in two vehicles in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. The victim was a passenger in one vehicle, and police said they believe the shooter was a passenger in the other.

The shooting happened in a parking lot, police said, and they do not believe this was a case of road rage.

The shooter fired one round at the victim’s vehicle, striking him in the leg, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by MedStar. They do not yet have a suspect in custody.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the incident, police said.