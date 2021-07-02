Arlington

Arlington police issue Silver Alert in search for 73-year-old man

Arlington police are asking for help in locating a 73-year-old man with an impaired mental condition.

Arthur Pachas was reported missing around 6 p.m. Thursday by family members, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department. Police have issued a Silver Alert as a part of their efforts to locate Pachas.

Pachas was last seen walking away from his 900 block of Cattail Drive residence around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark gray shorts, gray and blue tennis shoes. He may be wearing glasses. It is believed he is on foot.

Police are asking anybody with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

