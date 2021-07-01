Fort Worth police investigating shooting on Loop 820 exit ramp, near Blue Mound

Police are investigating a shooting on a west Fort Worth road that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.

A 40-year-old man was shot in his car around 6:30 Thursday morning, police said. He tried to drive himself to the hospital but ended up pulling over near 9500 Clifford Street, the location of a Walmart, for medical assistance. He was taken to a downtown hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting happened following an altercation at the ramp of westbound Northeast Loop 820, exiting toward Blue Mound Road. Because of the proximity to Saginaw, Fort Worth and Saginaw police are working together in securing the crime scene, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said they are looking for a suspect in a silver pickup truck.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting. Two fatal incidents in Fort Worth last week turned out to be related to road rage, according to police.