Suspect arrested in White Settlement slaying of 16-year-old boy after argument over car

Police have made an arrest in the White Settlement killing of 16-year-old Latroy Lewis.

Jamaine Taylor, 31, has been arrested on a murder charge in the June 16 shooting death of Lewis, according to a news release.

Lewis was walking with his 15-year-old brother along a street when he was shot to death after he exchanged words with a man in a car, White Settlement police said.

Witnesses in an arrest warrant affidavit said that Taylor had seen the two boys looking through the windows of his vehicle and he yelled at them to leave. The two boys left the area, but Taylor followed him in his car, according to the affidavit.

When he caught up to them at about 4:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of Colton Drive in White Settlement, witnesses described Taylor getting out of his vehicle and yelling at the boys to get on the ground before firing his gun several times. Lewis was shot in the chest.

White Settlement police officers arrived on the scene first and began CPR on the boy. Paramedics arrived a short time later and took the teen to a Fort Worth hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives recovered two shell casings from the scene, according to the affidavit.

Other witnesses told police they knew the man by “Jermaine” and “Jermain Taylor.” Police used this, along with descriptions of the man, to find him in police databases and used a mugshot from 2016 to create a photo lineup. Lewis’ brother, identified in the affidavit as Juvenile Witness 1, was asked to look at the lineup, from which he picked out Taylor’s image.

Taylor was arrested without incident at a business in Fort Worth, police said. The judge issuing the warrant recommended a $500,000 bond, according to the release.

Lewis’ home address was listed in Haltom City, almost 20 miles from where he was shot. But police said the brothers were staying at a motel in White Settlement less than a mile from where the shooting took place. Police believe they were staying there with a family member.