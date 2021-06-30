Video shows woman repeatedly knocking items off counter at Irving gas station

Here’s a criminal mischief case you don’t see every day.

A woman repeatedly knocked items off a counter at a North Texas gas station on June 14, damaging all kinds of items that were on the counter, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Irving police on Wednesday released a video from a surveillance camera in hopes that someone would recognize the woman and contact authorities.

In the video, the woman swipes items off the counter three times before leaving the gas station.

The incident occurred June 14 at the gas station in the 3700 block of Esters Road.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Irving Investigator D. Dickinson at DDickinson@cityofirving.org or call 972-721-6547.