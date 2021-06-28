Crime

Low-level crimes may no longer mean an automatic arrest in Tarrant County. Here’s why

A person detained with a certain low-level, misdemeanor crimes can be issued a citation instead of being immediately arrested, Tarrant County officials announced Monday. 
A person detained with a certain low-level, misdemeanor crimes can be issued a citation instead of being immediately arrested, Tarrant County officials announced Monday.  Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

Police officers in Tarrant County may no longer arrest people accused of certain low-level, misdemeanor crimes, Tarrant County officials announced Monday.

People charged with Class A and B misdemeanors will be eligible for a citation, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Law Enforcement Executives Association and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

The case will still be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The goal is to save officers’ time and reduce jail costs.

Some of the offenses eligible for a citation include:

“We are not dismissing theft or drug cases,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in the statement. “This is just another way to prosecute these cases efficiently.”

Officers will still have the discretion to jail people.

The change is part of a 2007 law known as Cite and Release, which allows those charged with some Class A and B misdemeanor offenses to be eligible for a citation rather than an immediate arrest.

Profile Image of Brian Lopez
Brian Lopez
Brian Lopez covers Tarrant County and how the actions of public officials affect our communities. He is a May 2020 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington where he led The Shorthorn, the university’s student newspaper. He’s also a sports fan with an interest in basketball and soccer. He can be reached at blopez@star-telegram.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service