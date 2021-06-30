The victim in a June 13 Arlington shooting has died; teen suspect charged, police say

A man who was shot in an Arlington apartment complex June 13 has died of his wounds, police said Wednesday.

Police said Cameron Moore, 22, was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Forest Hills Drive. When officers arrived, they found a group of residents tending to Moore, according to a news release. He was taken to the hospital and police were notified of his death on Wednesday.

Detectives interviewed witnesses who identified the shooter as a teenager, according to the release.

A warrant was issued and the teen was taken into custody June 14, charged with one count of aggravated assault. Police said with the death of the victim, that charge has been upgraded to murder.

Police are not able to release the name or age of the suspect or arrest warrant affidavit because he is a juvenile.

Police said they are still looking into the motive for the shooting.