Crime

Police chase ends in crash in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row with man taken to hospital

Officers took one person into custody Tuesday night after a car chase that ended in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row, according to police.

Police around 8:40 p.m. responded to an investigation call at North Main Street and Northeast 21st Street, where officers tried to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled the scene.

Police did not say what the investigation was about or how the vehicle may have been connected.

Police said the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle at West 6th Street and University Drive, and a suspect left the car and ran from officers.

Police vehicles and a helicopter can be seen in the area in videos posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Police said they searched the area for the suspect and found him lying in the back of a pickup truck. Police took him into custody. The man, who had minor injuries, was then taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service