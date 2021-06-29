Fort Worth police make arrest in road rage killing of 63-year-old who died after punch

Detectives have made an arrest in the killing of a 63-year-old man in Fort Worth, suspected to be the result of road rage, according to police.

Police records show Daniel Melendez, 38, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Najdeh Pariai, of Euless, who was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said in an offense report that Pariai was punched once after getting out of his vehicle and arguing with a suspect, now identified by police as Melendez, on June 21.

After being punched, Pariai fell to the ground and hit his head, knocking him out, police said in the report. The incident occurred outside a business in a strip mall at 14150 Trinity Blvd.

The medical examiner’s website said Pariai died at a hospital June 23 but does not yet list a cause of death.

The incident was one of two deaths related to road rage in Fort Worth last week. A man riding a motorcycle died after he was shot multiple times by the driver of an SUV on Friday on I-35W. Police said the shooter has been cooperating with the investigation but haven’t said whether he will face charges.