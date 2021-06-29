Crime

Fatal road rage shooting began with motorcyclist pointing gun at man and kids, police say

A motorcyclist pointed a gun at a man before the man shot and killed him on a roadway in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police. 
A motorcyclist pointed a gun at the driver of an SUV before the man fatally shot the motorcyclist on a freeway in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.

The motorcyclist, JaDerek Gray, 19, of Bedford, died at a hospital after the shooting on I-35W on Friday afternoon. According to Fort Worth police, the man who shot Gray did so in self-defense after Gray pointed a handgun at him and his children, who were inside the man’s SUV.

Gray was driving his motorcycle north on I-35 near Heritage Trace Parkway and weaving in and out of traffic, police said. The man in the SUV started to change lanes without seeing the motorcyclist, and Gray swerved to avoid being hit by the SUV. Gray passed several cars and then stopped in the roadway, halting traffic.

Gray walked back toward the SUV and pointed a handgun at the driver, police said. The driver told him to put down the gun and that he had children in the car. Gray continued to walk toward the driver, police said, and point his gun at the SUV. The driver, fearing for his safety and his children’s safety, got his gun and shot the motorcyclist several times, according to police.

Officers called to the scene found the handgun that the motorcyclist had at the time of the shooting. Detectives also interviewed several witnesses from the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation and has not been arrested.

