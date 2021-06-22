Conductor stabbed by passenger on Fort Worth TRE train expected to make full recovery

A conductor was stabbed by a passenger on the Trinity Rail Express line Friday evening at the Texas and Pacific station on Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth, according to a Trinity Metro spokesperson.

MedStar said the man, who was transported to the hospital around 7:45 p.m. Friday, was in serious condition.

Trinity Metro said the train conductor is expected to make a full recovery and that Fort Worth police apprehended a suspect in the stabbing.

KXAS-TV reported that the incident happened after an argument and that the conductor was stabbed in the neck and ribs.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.