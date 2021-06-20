Crime

Eight shot Sunday, including two children, in fight outside Dallas party venue

Eight people were shot in Dallas overnight after an argument between two groups at a party venue escalated to gunshots, according to a news release.

The victims included two children, one 10 and one 15, who took shots to the leg, according to the release. Police said they have not made any official arrests.

Police said the shooting, which happened after midnight Sunday at a 4619 E R.L. Thornton Freeway strip mall, left one person in surgery and in unknown condition. Police did not say which victim was in surgery but did say that all other people shot were transported with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened after an argument behind party suites at the strip mall escalated to a physical confrontation, Dallas police said. Police did not say what the argument was about.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service