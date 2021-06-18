Cooler weather, rain, possible storms headed to North Texas at start of next week

A cold front expected to move into the North Texas area Monday could bring with it rain and scattered storms, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The front will push hot weather in the area westward while bringing in rain and a temperature drop of around 10 to 15 degrees in most parts of the region, the weather service said.

Some showers and storms could arrive ahead of the cooler weather, but chances of storms are expected to increase Monday afternoon into the evening as the cold front finds its way into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

A few strong storms with damaging winds and lightning will be possible.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the 80s on Tuesday, but hot weather will come back toward the tail-end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.