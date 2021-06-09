Man accused of stabbing woman with knife shot by Forest Hill police, reports say

A man accused of stabbing a woman at a Forest Hill convenience store was shot by Forest Hill police officers Wednesday morning, according to a state agency.

The man was in critical condition, according to a MedStar spokesman.

The woman also was in critical condition, and both were taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. at a QuikTrip gas station at 6549 Wichita St., near Interstate 20.

A man armed with a knife stabbed a woman, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, which tracks and responds to police shootings across the state, said on social media.

At some point after that, officers fired at the suspect.

OIS, Forrest Hill PD, male w/knife stabbed woman. Officers fired at armed suspect, condition unknown. All Officers OK! Rangers investigating. Staff Attorney Kirby Wallace on scene of CLEAT’s 47th OIS of 2021 @CLEAT @Jennifer_cleat @cjones_cleat — Charley Wilkison (@charleywilkison) June 9, 2021

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

Forest Hill police have not released any details.