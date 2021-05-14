Dallas homicide suspect dies after chase, shootout with authorities in Johnson County

A 19-year-old Dallas homicide suspect involved in a multicounty chase and shootout with law enforcement officers has died from gunshot wounds, according to authorities and news reports.

Another homicide suspect involved in the shooting remained in a North Texas hospital Friday with injuries he suffered in the Thursday gunfight.

Hill County Constable Kevin Cordell also was wounded, but he is expected to be OK. He remained in a hospital Friday morning.

The suspect who died has been identified as Adrian Murillo, 19, of Dallas, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner. The suspect who was wounded has been identified as 19-year-old Hector Murillo.

Authorities have not released information on the case the two suspects are linked to in Dallas.

The chase began on Interstate 35E about 2 p.m. Thursday as the two suspects were being followed by undercover officers who asked that the two be stopped in Ellis County by uniformed police.

The two drove through the stop, and led authorities on a chase through several North Texas counties. Both suspects fired at authorities during the pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The suspects’ Dodge Neon crashed on a southbound I-35W service road near County Road 604 in Johnson County after a DPS trooper performed a pit maneuver to stop the car. The suspects fired more shots after the crash, and officers returned fire and shot them, according to DPS.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

Burleson police posted this message Thursday on their Facebook page for Cordell:

“Please pray for retired Burleson PD officer and current Hill County Constable Kevin Cordell, who was shot this afternoon in a vehicle chase, that ended in Alvarado. Constable Cordell was assisting another agency that was pursuing two suspects when he was shot. The suspects were later taken into custody.”

Cordell wrote Friday in a Facebook post, “The surgeon came by to check on me around 4:30 am. I believe I will get sent home today. They want to leave to wounds open for now. I will have have surgery later. There is some fragments they will remove and some that will stay in me for now. They need the swelling to go down before they close me up. Thanks to everyone. I am very blessed in so many ways. God, Family and friends.”

The Chisholm Trail 100 Club is accepting donations for Cordell at https://www.ct100.org/Special-Officer-Donations/