Law enforcement agencies pursue vehicle to interstate service road in Johnson County

Law enforcement officers from several agencies on Thursday afternoon pursued a car to an Interstate 35W service road in Johnson County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said the agency’s troopers were “engaged with a red Dodge Neon.” They were stopped on the south service road of I-35W just north of U.S. Highway 67, the spokeswoman, Sgt. Sara Warren, wrote about 4:15 p.m.

Warren did not offer other information and said the situation was ongoing.

WFAA-TV reported the car crashed on the service road, near Alvarado, and at least one person was taken into custody.

Ellis County and Johnson County deputies were involved in the pursuit, KXAS-TV reported.