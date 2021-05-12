Police arrest suspect in killing of man slain in sedan near northwest Fort Worth park

Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in an April killing on the perimeter of a northwest Fort Worth park.

Jonathan Banks, 19, was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the April 3 slaying of Steve Espinosa, 27, according to a Fort Worth police record.

Espinosa, who died inside of a sedan, was among two people who were shot near Lincoln Park at Northwest 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue, police have said. Espinosa was shot in his head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police did not publicly describe a motive.

The 26-year-old man who also was shot was taken to a hospital, and police have not offered information about his condition.

Banks lives in Fort Worth, as did Espinosa.