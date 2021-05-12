Gunshot victim found in multiple-vehicle wreck in south Fort Worth, authorities say

One man was in serious condition Wednesday morning after being shot and then involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in south Fort Worth, authorities said.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

The shooting victim was found shortly after 8 a.m. after several vehicles crashed at South Hulen Street and Sycamore School Road.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Stonebriar Lane, according to a police call log. At that scene, a man fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was sitting in a sport utility vehicle. The suspect got into a vehicle and drove away.

The victim also drove away from the scene, but he crashed a few minutes later.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Other people involved in the wreck suffered minor injuries, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Police said the victim knows the suspect who opened fire on him, but no one has been arrested.