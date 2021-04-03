Two shot at northwest Fort Worth park, police say; one victim found dead in a vehicle

Two people were shot Saturday at a northwest Fort Worth park, and one of the victims was found dead inside of a vehicle, police said.

The victims were shot about 5 p.m. near Lincoln Park at Northwest 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Fort Worth police said.

Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body dead inside a vehicle. Another person who had been shot was taken to a hospital. Police did not offer information about that victim’s age or condition.

Police had not announced an arrest as of late Saturday, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office had not released the deceased victim’s name or age.

Homicide detectives were investigating.