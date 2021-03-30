Crime

Police arrest suspect in killing of man found shot dead in a BMW parked in Fort Worth

Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of a victim who was shot to death in a car in east Fort Worth about two days earlier.

Jonathan Howard, 30, of Forest Hill, was booked on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the slaying about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 8900 Randol Mill Road, according to to a Fort Worth police record.

Quiton Murray, 25, was found in the parked BMW car. He had been shot in the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police declined to describe the killing’s motive or release an account of it. A police incident report lists two victims beyond Murray, but it was not clear of what offenses they were victims.

The police homicide unit said it was expecting more arrests in the case.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service