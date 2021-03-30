Police arrest suspect in killing of man found shot dead in a BMW parked in Fort Worth

Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of a victim who was shot to death in a car in east Fort Worth about two days earlier.

Jonathan Howard, 30, of Forest Hill, was booked on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the slaying about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 8900 Randol Mill Road, according to to a Fort Worth police record.

Quiton Murray, 25, was found in the parked BMW car. He had been shot in the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police declined to describe the killing’s motive or release an account of it. A police incident report lists two victims beyond Murray, but it was not clear of what offenses they were victims.

The police homicide unit said it was expecting more arrests in the case.