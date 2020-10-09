1 dead, 1 injured after 3 fire guns during Arlington attempted robbery, police say

Three men drew their guns and fired at each other during an attempted robbery at an Arlington apartment complex on Thursday night, resulting in one man dying and another man suffering injuries, police said Friday.

The identity of the man who died wasn’t immediately released. Police said the injured man is expected to survive.

The incident occurred, police said in a news release, when the three were involved in a “high-risk activity” and one of them tried to rob the other two, leading to all three shooting at each other. According to a police incident report, the “high-risk activity” was a drug deal.

The department didn’t immediately respond to questions on Friday morning including which person was behind the attempted robbery and which one fired the fatal shot.

Authorities are charging one of the men, but “at this point in the investigation, the homicide is considered justified,” police noted in the release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man who was arrested, Jaylon Richard, 21, faces charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds, according to Arlington Jail records.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday at apartments in the 2300 block of Silverbrook Lane, police said. They found two men who had been shot, police said, and pronounced one of them dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital.

The third man involved wasn’t hit in exchange of gunfire, police said.

The three men “were in the process of exchanging narcotics which the suspect got into a gun battle with the victim,” the incident report says. The suspect threw a bag of marijuana over a fence before officers arrived, the report says.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased man pending the notification of next of kin.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER