A train hit a Fort Worth police car that was stopped on the tracks, without any officers inside, on Monday in Fort Worth.

A train hit a Fort Worth police car that was stopped on the tracks, without any officers inside, on Monday in Fort Worth.

Officers were chasing someone on foot Monday evening on West Bolt Street near Hemphill Street behind the Fiesta grocery store, police said.

The police car was left on the tracks and an incoming train ran into it.