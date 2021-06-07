Flooding possible after third Possum Kingdom Lake dam open due to high water levels

The Brazos River Authority opened a third gate at Possum Kingdom Lake’s Morris Sheppard Dam on Monday due to high water levels.

At about 2 p.m., authorities released the third gate for a total release of 28,400 cubic feet per second. The Texas Department of Transportation closed the Highway 16 bridge downstream of the Morris Sheppard Dam to all traffic because of the open dam.

Those in the area should plan alternate routes and follow water conditions here. The Horseshoe Bend area of Parker County is under voluntary evacuation due to the dam opening. The American Red Cross is planning to open a shelter for residents of these areas on Tuesday, June 8.

Those in the area should be advised river levels will rise quickly. Recreation on the Brazos River is discouraged during gate releases. Those living in areas on or near the Brazos River that frequently flood should take precautions to protect lives and property.

For information on the potential for mandatory evacuations in your area, contact your local county emergency manager and/or sheriff’s office.