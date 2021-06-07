Widespread thunderstorms expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain on North Texas

Widespread rain and storms are expected Monday morning in Tarrant County and most of North Texas as scattered thunderstorms roll into the area.

A severe thunderstorm storm watch is effect for parts of North Texas through 10 a.m. Monday, but it does not include Tarrant County. Some of the strong storms could contain wind gusts up to 75 mph, isolated large hail up to two inches, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The watch is for counties to the northwest of Fort Worth.

But Tarrant County is included in a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Monday. Other North Texas counties also are included in the watch. Widespread rain and storms will arrive after 7 a.m. Monday in Tarrant County.

“It should be coming down pretty good,” said meteorologist Juan Hernandez at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Monday morning, referring to the rain. “In Tarrant County, flash flooding and some gusty winds should be our main threats.”

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say Tarrant County and other nearby counties could see one to three inches of rain, but they say there remains some uncertainty on where the heaviest rainfall will fall.

There’s a 100 percent chance of rain on Monday in Tarrant County.

Soil across North Texas the flash flood watch area remain near or at saturation, meaning ruff off will quickly occur and may result in instances of flash flooding.

These are the cities included in the flash flood watch: Fort Worth, Arlington, Bowie, Nocona, Gainesville, Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Paris, Graham, Olney, Jacksboro, Decatur, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano,McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Greenville, Commerce, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Breckenridge, Mineral Wells, Weatherford, Briar, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Terrell, Kaufman, Forney, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Granbury, Oak Trail Shores, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Athens, Gun Barrel City, Hillsboro, Corsicana, and Palestine.

Daytime temperatures should reach 85 on Monday.

On Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in North Texas.

Widely scattered thunderstorms remain possible east of Sherman to Dallas to Cameron line on Tuesday, but severe weather is not expected.

No rain chances are in the forecast for Tarrant County on Tuesday and for the next several days.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s on Tuesday and continue for the next few days.