Fort Worth man identified as shooter in murder-suicide that left 3 dead, records show

A 39-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in what authorities say was a double murder-suicide that left his estranged wife and her son dead in their west Fort Worth apartment.

The man was Timothy Paul Beverly II, of Fort Worth, who died early Tuesday from a gunshot wound to his head, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a suicide.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office identified the victims as Holly Marlene Beverly, 39, and her 17-year-old son, Titus Akins. They lived in the Westland Estates Apartments in the 2900 block of Jonah Drive, where police found the bodies.

The suspect and victims were found dead in a bedroom.

Fort Worth police said Timothy and Holly Beverly were estranged spouses who had reportedly been apart for approximately two to three years.

Holly Beverly died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and Akins was shot in the chest. He was killed on his 17th birthday.

Investigators said the killings were domestic-related but did not release further details. Medical examiner records show that Timothy Beverly did not live at the apartment complex where the killings occurred. Bullet holes in the door seemed to indicate he forced he way into the apartment.

Titus Akins was not Timothy Beverly’s son, according to Tarrant County family court records.

Holly Beverly was a teacher at Hope Works Christian Academy, a school official said, and she had two other children, ages 18 and 12, according to a GoFundMe created by friends of the family, which is raising money for funeral costs and other expenses for the children. Titus graduated in May from Hopes Works Christian Academy, where he was valedictorian, according to the GoFundMe page.

Domestic violence victims in Tarrant County should call SafeHaven’s hotline at 1-877-701-7233 or 911 for emergencies.