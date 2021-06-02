Arlington police detectives seek new leads in 2019 killing of 21-year-old man at park

On the night of Aug. 3, 2019, Nicholas Coffman and a friend drove to Deaver Park in Arlington to sell someone a handgun.

Another vehicle with four to five people inside, including the potential buyer, was already in the parking lot waiting for them.

Coffman got out of his friend’s car and briefly talked with one of the passengers in the other vehicle. He was directed to go around the other side, at which point another passenger opened fire on Coffman.

Coffman died at a local hospital after his friend rushed him there, but after the shooting, the suspects drove to Coffman’s home and fired multiple shots at the residence.

Detectives have identified people who were in contact with Coffman that night, but his killer has not been identified.

That’s why this week Arlington police asked for help to generate new leads in the killing of 21-year-old Nicholas Coffman.

“Whoever murdered Nick knew him and where he lived,” according to a statement released by Coffman’s family through Arlington police. “His family believes he was set up with the sole purpose to harm him. Someone knows something, saw something, or has heard something about Nick’s murder and are encouraged to speak out. You can always remain anonymous.”

Arlington police on Wednesday released a video from home surveillance cameras showing the suspect vehicle driving by Coffman’s home. The car is described as a small, dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Dodger Avenger.

“Detectives have investigated this case thoroughly and remain committed to bringing those involved to justice,” said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones in a Wednesday news release. “While our team has identified people who were in contact with Mr. Coffman the night of his death, we still need the public’s help to find his killer.”

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Arlington police at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.