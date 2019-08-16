Arlington homicide victim identified; suspects remain on the run, police say

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man shot to death in an Aug. 3 Arlington homicide has been identified as Nicholas Lee Coffman of Arlington, according to authorities.

The search for his killer continued on Friday.

Coffman, 21, was identified on the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website. He was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m. on Aug. 3. He died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his death was a homicide, according to a ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

Coffman met with the suspects on the night of Aug. 3 on Kelly Elliott Road in Arlington and was shot by someone in a vehicle, police said. Coffman returned fire and was driven to a medical clinic.

Arlington police never located any additional gunshot victims.

The suspects then drove to a home in southwest Arlington, where they opened fire. No one was injured in that shooting.

Arlington police responded to the shooting call at that home shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Officers located several bullet casings that hit the front door of the home..

A witness told Arlington police that the victim later identified as Coffman had met with the suspects in the 5800 block of Kelly Elliott Road in Arlington.

Coffman was talking to four to five people in a vehicle when a suspect shot him, Arlington police said

Coffman was first taken to a medical clinic where Arlington police found him. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington homicide Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691 or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.