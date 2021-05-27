One man dead, another wounded in Irving park shooting, Irving police say

One man was dead Thursday morning and another was wounded in a shooting at an Irving park, Irving police said.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

The shooting was reported at Mountain Creek Preserve Park at Hunter Ferry and Nursery in Irving.

Irving police also said a tactical unit was at a home in the 1400 block of Trinity View. Authorities said Trinity View was closed between Shady Grove and Oakdale. Fifteenth Street was closed between Trinity View and Balleywood.

Irving police did not immediately release any other details.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Irving police station.